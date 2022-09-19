Vexillary – Crash And Yearn (Album – Con:trace)
Genre/Influences: Techno, Future-Pop, Minimal-Electro. Format: Digital. Background/Info: American producer Reza Seirafi last year released the…
Genre/Influences: Techno, Future-Pop, Minimal-Electro.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: American producer Reza Seirafi last year released the successful debut album “Full Frontal Lunacy”. He’s now back on track unleashing a new opus of nine songs inspired by dark themes.
Content: “Crash And Yearn” takes off with Minimal-Electro infused with Techno music. Techno sounds as the common thread between all the compositions but filled with different influences. Sometimes moving on the edge of Future-Pop, but often achieved with icy cold treatments this new opus remains in the line of its predecessor and yet it’s also different and innovative.
+ + + : This album sounds as the perfect alternative to ‘classical’ Techno music has been achieved with Pop influences and accentuated by hot female vocals which can be also pretty ghost-like. The work sounds refreshing.
– – – : It’s not that easy to label this album, Vexillary definitely appearing to be the sum of multiple music styles and influences.
Conclusion: Diversity is the key to the sound of Vexillary, which creates a connection between different music genres and -lovers. I however preferred the previous album.
Best songs: “Le Diable”, “Haute Cadaver”, “Come As Your Madness”, “Bullet”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/Vexillarymusic
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether