Italian electropop act Navigator Project returns with ‘Breathe’ album after 2020 debut
The Italian electropop act Navigator Project debuted in 2020 with the album “Follow The Light”…
The Italian electropop act Navigator Project debuted in 2020 with the album “Follow The Light” which we described as “a successful mix between EBM, Electro-Pop and Electro-Wave music”. They now return with the follow-up “Breathe” on Space Race Records.
According to the band the new 10-track strong album “is characterized by a more defined, mature musicality, which incorporates instrumental insights and vocal details”. The band which is based in Naples was set up by Amir Sabljaković and joined by his son Daniel and Caroline Darko. You can find an interview with Navigator Project right here.
Here’s already a first video for the track “Glove Box”.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether