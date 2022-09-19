Italian electropop act Navigator Project returns with ‘Breathe’ album after 2020 debut

The Italian electropop act Navigator Project debuted in 2020 with the album “Follow The Light” which we described as “a successful mix between EBM, Electro-Pop and Electro-Wave music”. They now return with the follow-up “Breathe” on Space Race Records.

According to the band the new 10-track strong album “is characterized by a more defined, mature musicality, which incorporates instrumental insights and vocal details”. The band which is based in Naples was set up by Amir Sabljaković and joined by his son Daniel and Caroline Darko. You can find an interview with Navigator Project right here.

Here’s already a first video for the track “Glove Box”.