Exclusive preview Fermion ‘Unity With Chaos’ single & video

The electronic music duo, Fermion, Augustine Backer and Eric Shans, has joined the Re:Mission Entertainment roster. The first single from their new upcoming album “Conflicted”, titled “Unity With Chaos“, will be released tomorrow Friday, February 21st. But you can already check it out on Side-Line first.

The single features two exclusive remixes of the title track “Unity With Chaos” from label mates Dread Risks and Frontal Boundary.

On the forthcoming album you can expect a fusion of synthwave, EBM, industrial, and darkwave influences. or “Conflicted”, they collaborated with Eric’s longtime friend, Justin Singer, who mixed and produced the album at 10×13 Studio outside of Philadelphia.

About Fermion

The duo who met at a producers’ meet-up in New York City formed Fermion in 2019. Since then,

Fermion has released an EP and three albums, with a fourth, titled “Conflicted”, on the way via the

Re:Mission Entertainment label.

Eric also leads the two-decade-old project Phenotract and produces ambient, house, and techno tracks under his own name. Augustine, on the other hand, brings a background rooted in analog synthesizers, classical music, and purely instrumental electronic sound. Next to Fermion he also has his solo project, Enitsugua.

