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New York electro-industrial duo Fermion return with the five-track EP “Four Dimensions”, out today via Re:Mission Entertainment. The digital release follows the duo’s album “Conflicted“, which arrived in July 2025.

The EP runs through “Call To Arms”, “Myriad Complex”, “Four Dimensions”, “Luminous Screens”, and a closing version of Simple Minds’ “Theme For Great Cities”. While “Call To Arms” draws on classic EBM, “Myriad Complex” pushes that rhythmic approach further, the title track then again adds goa trance elements, and “Luminous Screens” moves into a warmer synthpop register. The closing cover stays quite faithful to the original, albeit in the Fermion’s trademark sound.

“Four Dimensions” was mixed, produced, and mastered by Justin Singer at 10×13 Studio in Media, Pennsylvania.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/four-dimensions" rel="noopener">Four Dimensions by Fermion</a>

About Fermion

Fermion is the New York project of Eric Shans and Augustine Backer. Shans is handling programming, songwriting, engineering, and vocals, while Backer takes care of the sound design, songwriting, additional production, and engineering. The project began after they met at a producers’ meet-up in New York City, with the collaboration formally taking shape in 2019.

Their first release was the EP “We Are Nowhere” on October 18, 2019. That was followed by the New Order cover “Vanishing Point” in December 2019, the album “Elegiac” on June 19, 2020, the OMD cover “Messages” on August 31, 2020, and the album “Hysteresis” on October 21, 2021.

Fermion returned in 2023 with the singles “Surveillance” and “Relapsed”, both leading into the album “Infinity Terminal”, released on October 27, 2023. The duo then joined Re:Mission Entertainment and released “Conflicted” on July 25, 2025.

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