Nahja Mora launch 6-track EP ‘Inside Out’ – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Baltimore electronic band, Nahja Mora, has announced the release of their new EP, “Inside Out”. Thematically “Inside Out” takes a look into the sociology of active shooters and their media coverage.

The band adds: “Active shooter scenarios are often about fifteen minutes long according to government sources. So, in just over fifteen minutes, we examine the socio-media-ecosystem that creates, sustains and follows the horror we’ve all become too accustomed to.”

Musically “Inside Out” offers industrial rock with elements of synthpop, and political commentary. Nahja Mora was formed in Baltimore by singer and producer Josef Saint. Their music is influenced by artists such as COIL, Arnold Schoenberg, Nine Inch Nails, Mentallo & The Fixer, and The Dillinger Escape Plan.

You can order the release now from Bandcamp and other platforms.

<a href="https://nahjamora.bandcamp.com/album/inside-out">Inside Out by Nahja Mora</a>

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)