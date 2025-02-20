Sjellos – Lifeless Ground (Digital/CD Album – Cryo Chamber)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Following his previous release on Cryo Chamber, Tibor Knopf returned at the end of 2024 with its successor.

The title alone, “Lifeless Ground”, along with its stunning cover artwork, leaves little doubt about what awaits the listener—an immersive journey into a dark and forbidden imaginary realm. From the outset, the atmosphere is drenched in deep, droning soundscapes, meticulously layered with field recordings and abstract sonic textures. Occasionally, a rare, almost melodic passage emerges, offering brief moments of relief.

Overall, this production remains deeply atmospheric—dark, sometimes unsettling, and ultimately culminating in a post-apocalyptic soundscape.

Sjellos masterfully blends Dark-Ambient with Cinematic music, crafting an evocative and immersive listening experience. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Transmission Lost”:

https://cryochamber.bandcamp.com/track/transmission-lost

