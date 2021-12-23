Escupemetralla – Tres Trillizos Trotskistas (Album – Nøvak)
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Electronic, Experimental. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Escumetralla is back with new material –previous…
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Electronic, Experimental.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Escumetralla is back with new material –previous releases were often re-releases. This album was composed between 2018 and 2021 and meant as a kind of documentary to show comparisons.
Content: Escupemetralla doesn’t sound that different from the past; the album remains driven by Industrial sounds and early Industrial spirit. But at the other side there’s always space for new experimentation, which touches ground with Psychedelic- and Ambient music.
+ + + : I like the Industrial side of the work, which is clearly reminding the early years of this movement; great rhythms going crescendo. The debut part of this album sounds terrific. But there’s also something to say about the rather Psychdelic sounding “Marnië Utulië”.
– – – : Some tracks are a bit too long while the work is also a bit versatile.
Conclusion: From this album I especially remember the great Industrial component.
Best songs: “S3S es 3 3”, “Gestión De Residuos”, “EDificio Putrefacto”.
Rate: 6½.
Label: www.novak.es / www.facebook.com/novakrecs
