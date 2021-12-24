Paolo F. Bragaglia & Ganzfeld Frequency Test – The Man From The Lab (Album – Minus Habens Records)
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Minimal-Electro, Cinematographic, Ambient. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: This album resulted from the collaborative…
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Minimal-Electro, Cinematographic, Ambient.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: This album resulted from the collaborative efforts between established Italian composer/producer Paolo F. Bragaglia and a couple of producers. The concept deals about a retro-sci/fi dystopian world getting us back to the 70s.
Content: “The Man From The Lab” is mixing pure Experimental Electronics and minimal sound treatments. The bleeping sequences and Ambient atmospheres sound like evoking Electronic pioneers and I can’t get away from the feeling this work has been inspired by Tangerine Dream. That’s maybe not a coincidence as Edgar Froese started releasing his music in the 70s. The instrumental tracks sometimes reveal a few spoken-like samplings.
+ + + : It’s quite a long time ago I heard new stuff from Minus Habens and it was a cool surprise listening to this work. I like the minimal approach, mixing different influences together. But “The Man From The Lab” is clearly evoking the early days of Electro-Ambient music. The analogue sound treatments and effects bring this period back alive. It sounds minimal and experimental, but always accessible.
– – – : The debut part of the album is definitely more exciting than the second one so in the end it all became a bit predictable and monotone. The addition of a few vocals might be an idea.
Conclusion: This work deals with a cool concept and has been adapted into some cool vintage songs.
Best songs: “The Mixture”, “The Man From The Lab”, “Black Swan”, “Monkey”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.paolobragaglia.com / www.facebook.com/paolobragagliamusic
Label: www.minushabens.com / www.facebook.com/MinusHabensRecords
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether