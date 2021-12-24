Paolo F. Bragaglia & Ganzfeld Frequency Test – The Man From The Lab (Album – Minus Habens Records)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Minimal-Electro, Cinematographic, Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This album resulted from the collaborative efforts between established Italian composer/producer Paolo F. Bragaglia and a couple of producers. The concept deals about a retro-sci/fi dystopian world getting us back to the 70s.

Content: “The Man From The Lab” is mixing pure Experimental Electronics and minimal sound treatments. The bleeping sequences and Ambient atmospheres sound like evoking Electronic pioneers and I can’t get away from the feeling this work has been inspired by Tangerine Dream. That’s maybe not a coincidence as Edgar Froese started releasing his music in the 70s. The instrumental tracks sometimes reveal a few spoken-like samplings.

+ + + : It’s quite a long time ago I heard new stuff from Minus Habens and it was a cool surprise listening to this work. I like the minimal approach, mixing different influences together. But “The Man From The Lab” is clearly evoking the early days of Electro-Ambient music. The analogue sound treatments and effects bring this period back alive. It sounds minimal and experimental, but always accessible.

– – – : The debut part of the album is definitely more exciting than the second one so in the end it all became a bit predictable and monotone. The addition of a few vocals might be an idea.

Conclusion: This work deals with a cool concept and has been adapted into some cool vintage songs.

Best songs: “The Mixture”, “The Man From The Lab”, “Black Swan”, “Monkey”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.paolobragaglia.com / www.facebook.com/paolobragagliamusic

Label: www.minushabens.com / www.facebook.com/MinusHabensRecords