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German post-punk/darkwave act Escape With Romeo just released the digital single “Sound and the Fury”. The track comes out via Zeit.Klang Records and is the third single from the band’s forthcoming 13th studio album, “Night After Night,” which is scheduled for late summer 2026.

<a href="https://escapewithromeo.bandcamp.com/track/sound-and-the-fury" rel="noopener">Sound and the Fury by Escape with Romeo (and related music)</a>

Thomas Elbern adds that “Sound and the Fury” was the first song written for “Night After Night” and that it was also the track that set the further recordings for the album in motion. An official video is also available.

Escape With Romeo tour dates 2026

Here are Escape With Romeo’s upcoming tour dates currently listed for 2026. The band’s official site says that more dates will be announced.

April 4, 2026 – Death Disco Indoor Festival, Athens, Greece

May 29, 2026 – Dark City, Benidorm, Spain

July 25, 2026 – Amphi Festival, Cologne, Germany

September 19, 2026 – Liveevil / LIVE EVIL im Fat Cat, Munich, Germany

October 2, 2026 – Yard Club, Cologne, Germany

October 3, 2026 – Grend / GREND Kulturzentrum, Essen, Germany

October 10, 2026 – Die Stadtmitte, Karlsruhe, Germany

October 11, 2026 – Movie EventCafe, Bielefeld, Germany

October 23, 2026 – Club Stereo, Nuremberg, Germany

October 24, 2026 – Das Rind, Rüsselsheim, Germany

October 29, 2026 – Hafenklang, Hamburg, Germany (support: RUEBI)

October 30, 2026 – Urban Spree, Berlin, Germany

October 31, 2026 – Shadow Dance Party: Halloween Edition, Pod Minoga, Poznań, Poland

About Escape With Romeo

Escape With Romeo was founded in Cologne in 1989 by singer and guitarist Thomas Elbern. Before launching the band, Elbern had been active in Seltsame Zustände and later played guitar and wrote songs for Pink Turns Blue. Musically the band described its style as “Post Punk meets modern Electronica.”

The band’s early catalog was released through Sound Factory. That run started with the self-titled “Escape With Romeo” in 1990, followed by “Autumn on Venus” in 1991, “Next Stop Eternally” in 1993, “Blast of Silence” in 1996 and “How Far Can You Go” in 1998. The early single “Somebody” became the band’s best-known scene track, and keyboard player Martin Pott joined from the second album onward.

From 2001 onward, Escape With Romeo releases moved to Zeitklang, the label run by Thomas Elbern. Albums from that period include “Come Here White Light” (2001), “Love Alchemy” (2002), “Psalms of Survival” (2004), “Emotional Iceage” (2007), “Samsara” (2012) and “After the Future” (2015).

The band announced its farewell in 2017, played a final tour in 2018, and after festival appearances in 2019 was dissolved.

The band returned in 2022 with “Based on a True Story – Best of Escape With Romeo,” a double compilation that reworked older material. That led into “Suspicious Bliss,” released on November 1, 2024, which marked the first new studio album since “After the Future.” In early 2026 the band began the rollout for “Night After Night” with “Fear’s a ghost,” and now follows it with “Sound and the Fury.”

Anno 2026, Thomas is joined by Max Küchenmeister, Franz “Frenzy” Erl and Tobias Schwartz.

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