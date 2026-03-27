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Einstürzende Neubauten have introduced Josefine Lukschy as their new bass player. Josefine Lukschy was chosen several months ago through two rounds of try outs. Lukschy is already rehearsing with the band ahead of the upcoming shows.

The band’s official live page currently lists 11 confirmed 2026 festival dates, starting on April 6 at BRDCST in Brussels. More 2026 dates are still in the works.

Einstürzende Neubauten live dates 2026

April 6 – Brussels – BRDCST

April 10 – Nantes – Variationes

April 12 – Den Haag – Rewire Festival

May 22–25 – Leipzig – Wave Gotik Treffen

June 3 – Trento – SanbàPolis

June 5 – Barcelona – Primavera Sound

June 17 – Thessaloniki – Moni Lazariston

July 9 – Wiltz – Festival de Wiltz

July 19 – Plovdiv – Phillgood Festival

August 8 – Katowice – OFF Festival

August 11 – Uppsala – Parksnäckan

About Einstürzende Neubauten

Einstürzende Neubauten formed in West Berlin on April 1, 1980. The original line-up included Blixa Bargeld, N. U. Unruh, Gudrun Gut and Beate Bartel. The group emerged from the West Berlin underground and built its early identity around scrap metal, found objects and custom-made instruments.

Their debut album “Kollaps” followed in November 1981 followed by releases such as “Kollaps”, “Zeichnungen des Patienten O. T.”, “Halber Mensch”, “Haus der Lüge”, “Tabula Rasa” and “Ende Neu” across the ZickZack, Some Bizzare and Mute years.

Around the early 2000s, the band moved part of its activity into its supporter-driven online model, an internet-based independent production platform. Later studio releases included “Silence Is Sexy” in 2000, “Perpetuum Mobile” in 2004, “Alles wieder offen” in 2007, “Lament” in 2014, “Alles in Allem” in 2020 and “Rampen (apm: alien pop music)” in 2024.

The current line-up now includes Bargeld, Unruh, Jochen Arbeit, Rudolph Moser and Josefine Lukschy. Alexander Hacke announced his departure in April 2025.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

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