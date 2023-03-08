Emil Moonstone & The Anomalies to release new album ‘Naked is man upon the earth’

Emil Moonstone, the voice of Two Moons, returns with “Naked is man upon the earth”, out March 3rd on Seahorse Recordings.

Emil Moonstone is an Italian singer and composer. After 30 years of music in the Bologna dark and punk scene (South Breed Out, Two Moons) in 2018 Moonstone decided to make an album entirely written and played by himself: “Disappointed”. To take the album to stages, Moonstone decided to create The Anomalies, and also in 2023 The Anomalies are back.

“Naked is man upon the earth” is the second album of Emil Moonstone & the Anomalies.

Here’s already the “Safe me” videoclip.