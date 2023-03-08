8 Hour Animal premiere ‘Under the Sod’ taken from ‘Kill Your Boss’
American one-man industrial metal/noise act 8 Hour Animal premieres a new track, “Under the Sod”, from the project’s the sophomore LP “Kill Your Boss”, to be released on MC/digital on March 17, 2023 via Sentient Ruin.
The New York state-based solo artist brings a blend of heavy rhythmics and cold sequences to instrumentalise the concepts of societal alienation, industrial exploitation, rogue capitalism, and depersonalization through modern day slavery. The project formed its sound respecting the industrial legacy from bands like Ministry, Skinny Puppy, Godflesh, Controlled Bleeding, :Wumpscut:, Wolf Eyes, Skullflower, Incapacitants, and Coil.
Here’s the new track, “Under the Sod”.
And here is the full 5-track strong album from which you can also check already the track “Grind Down”.
