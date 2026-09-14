Elektrikill releases Halloween album ‘Macabre Masquerade’

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New Jersey industrial project Elektrikill, led by musician and producer Steve Vil, has released “Macabre Masquerade” through Evol Music Group. The 13-track album, Elektrikill’s second full-length of 2026, came out on September 1 and is built around a Halloween theme that runs through the whole tracklist.

<a href="https://elektrikill.bandcamp.com/album/macabre-masquerade" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Macabre Masquerade by Elektrikill</a>

“Macabre Masquerade” combines new songs with reworked Elektrikill material, interludes and remixes credited to Kill Vector, Kontrol Phreak and an act billed as SPKTR. Kill Vector reworks “Ravenous” into “Ravenous (Rave Noose Mix),” Kontrol Phreak turns the “Monsters” track “(This Side Of) Parasite” into “Parasite (Darkest Fear Mix by Kontrol Phreak),” and SPKTR remixes “Drugs and Candy” as “Drugs and Candy (Trick Mixxx by SPKTR).” It has not been possible to confirm whether this SPKTR is the same act as The SPKtR, the project Graeme Revell of SPK leads with his son Robert J. Revell, or a separate, unrelated artist using a similar name.

Across the album, Elektrikill moves between EBM, darkwave atmosphere, industrial-rock, electronic dance rhythms and cinematic horror, sequencing the tracks as one continuous set rather than a straight collection of horror-themed songs. “Macabre Masquerade” is out on CD and digital platforms, including Bandcamp and Spotify, with a vinyl LP edition available through elasticStage.

About Elektrikill

Elektrikill is the solo industrial project of Steve Vil, based in Alpha, New Jersey, and formed in 2021. Vil also works as a composer for film and television, with credits including “Grace and the Storm,” “Coma,” “The Pizza Man,” “No Clowning Around” and the theme music for the horror anthology series “Horror Shop Radio.” Elektrikill’s debut album, “Monsters”, arrived in 2023 and was named Industrial Album of the Year by NOTTHEAMP magazine. The project followed it with the EP “Propaganarchy!” (2024), the “Museum of Atrocity” EP (2026) and a contribution, “Titan of Will,” to the compilation “Electronic Saviors 7.” Elektrikill’s third album, “Küntzpiracy”, came out in May 2026 through Evol Music Group. With “Macabre Masquerade,” Elektrikill extends that catalog into a dedicated Halloween release built from new and reworked material.

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