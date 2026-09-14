Salford Electronics gets first vinyl LP with ‘Communique’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Salford Electronics, the project of Dave Padbury, also known for his work as The Grey Wolves, releases “Communique” on LP through Cold Spring on 9 October. The catalog number is CSR372LP, and the release is limited to 300 hand-assembled copies with a hand-stamped sleeve and a sticker seal.

The nine tracks on “Communique” were written over the past decade and had previously circulated only as part of a digital-only “Communique” series that Padbury has self-released in installments since 2016. This LP marks the first time any of that material has had a physical, vinyl pressing, curated by Padbury specifically for the release. Cold Spring describes the record as “nine lo-fi electronic urban nightmares spiralling through Industrial decay, rain-drenched dark ambient, abrasive loops, brooding noise, and shards of scintillating electronics.”

“Communique” runs: “Homeless” (4:06), “Tipping Point” (3:09), “Inertia” (3:27), “Collapse” (3:19) and “Restraint” (2:21) on side A; “Cellophane” (4:34), “Absolution” (4:32), “Siege” (4:37) and “Fatal” (3:48) on side B. Salford Electronics performs at the Northern Nightmare noise festival in Manchester on 10 October, the day after the LP’s release.

About Salford Electronics

Salford Electronics is the solo project of Dave Padbury, based in Salford, UK, formed in 2015. Padbury’s other credits include The Grey Wolves and Death Pact International, both dating back to the 1980s. As Salford Electronics, he pursues industrial ambient and techno-adjacent electronics, releasing the digital “Communique” series in installments from 2016 onward and issuing the vinyl debut “Deconstruction” through Hospital Productions in 2019, backed with remixes by Ancient Methods and Vatican Shadow. He has since recorded “Raw” (2024) and “Instability of the Signal” (2024) with Simon Fisher Turner, the latter built from Padbury’s own sound sources reworked by Turner, and has traded remixes and collaborations with Vatican Shadow, Ancient Methods, Rupert Lally and Primitive Knot, including the joint releases “Connoisseurs of Ruination” and “Primitive Knot v Salford Electronics: Remixes Volume 1.” With “Communique,” Salford Electronics moves a decade of digital-only material onto vinyl for the first time.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com