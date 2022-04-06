Tineidae – Mothership (Album – Cryo Chamber)
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient. Format: Digital, CD. Background/info: After two albums released on defunct label Tympanik…
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/info: After two albums released on defunct label Tympanik Audio “Mothership” is the second opus of Tineidae released on Cryo Chamber. “Mothership” was released right before the war in Ukraine. That’s an important element as Pavlo Storonskyi is Ukrainian, but now living in Poland.
Content: Previous album “Exo” (2020) revealed a sonic transformation from early IDM inspired stuff into a Cinematic music. “Mothership” moves on this evolution revealing a new overwhelming sound production and Cinematic influences. The work reveals heavy, epic blasts, buzzing sound waves, analogue sound treatments and field recordings.
+ + + : Pavlo Storonskyi has accomplished a new tour de force. He created a devastating sound production wherein the analogue sound treatments are essential. The writing is sophisticated and even complex, but still features a true harmony. This is a work with a strong visual power and featuring multiple great cuts like “Behind The Seal”, the extremely dark “Ellipsis”, “Manufacturing Facility” and “Reactor”.
– – – : I can’t say there are minus parts running through this work although a very few cuts remain a bit flat.
Conclusion: I’ve always liked and supported the work of Tineidae and it’s not different with this new masterpiece. The album also has something symbolic in times of war and oppression.
Best songs: “Behind The Seal”, “Ellipsis”, “Manufacturing Facility”, “Reactor”, “Biolab”.
Rate: 8½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/71ne1dae
Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/cryochamber
