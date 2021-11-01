Dronny Darko & Ajna – Radioactive Immersion (Album – Cryo Chamber)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematographic.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: This is the third collaborative album between Ukrainian Oleh Puzan (aka Dronny Darko) and American Chris F (aka Ajna).
Content: “Radioactive Immersion” takes off with a track illustrating the title of the work; kind of Geiger noises mixed with deep, breathing sound effects and space signals. Quite progressively we’re entering a sonic universe featuring field recordings, slow linear drones, abyssal atmospheres and monotones passages. One of the tracks features Dronny Darko’s partner in crime ProtoU.
+ + + : Dark-Ambient and Cinematographic influences are in perfect harmony with each other. The work is a fascinating sonic puzzle, which you better listen to by using headphones to distinguish some little noises and sound details. Both debut tracks reveal a scary universe reminding us of nuclear danger, but “Plutonium Clouds” featuring “ProtoU” is a brilliant, relaxing abyssal experience.
– – – : Both last cuts are somewhat disappointing compared to the rest of the album.
Conclusion: A familiar theme and concept for an enjoyable experience in dark music.
Best songs: “Plutonium Clouds”, “Bottomless Gorge”, “Anomalous Gravity Distortion”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/dronnydarko
Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber
