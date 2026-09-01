Laufeyiar Sonr released the two-track single “Tarnished” on 10 August 2026, the project’s first new music since the 2006 Neuropa Records debut “Vorst”.

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Laufeyiar Sonr released “Tarnished” on 10 August 2026, a two-track single running five minutes and 36 seconds. It is the project’s first new material since the 2006 debut album “Vorst”, which Neuropa Records issued twenty years earlier.

The title track runs 3:16 and is backed by “End of Rotation (Finitude)” at 2:20. The single is on Spotify and the usual streaming services. No label is credited on the release, and the project has no Bandcamp page.

Several tracks from “Vorst” have also been added to streaming platforms under the Laufeyiar Sonr name, among them “Grey”, “White Girl”, “Through the Burren” and the two-part “Sì An Bhrù”. Those are the 2006 recordings rather than new versions; only “Tarnished” and “End of Rotation (Finitude)” carry a 2026 date.

About Laufeyiar Sonr

Laufeyiar Sonr is an electronic project whose only album to date is “Vorst”, released on CD in 2006 by the Belgian label Neuropa Records under the catalogue number NRP11, packaged in a 7-inch sleeve. The eleven tracks were “Grey”, “Through The Burren”, “White Girl”, “Grimhild”, “Red Bar”, “Three-Coloured Fields”, “Second Fire”, “Sì An Bhrù I”, “Sì An Bhrù II”, “The Trickster Strikes” and “Grey Park”, and Discogs lists the record under electronic, industrial, experimental and ambient. Discogs credits the project to a single member, working under the name Bastiaen Van Der Karbargenbok.

Neuropa Records operated from Haaltert in Belgium and released synthwave, dark ambient and industrial records.

The project’s own website is no longer online, and its only other appearance in recent years was “Through the Burren” on the compilation “Dutch Electronic Masters III” in September 2022. “Tarnished” breaks a twenty-year gap in new material.

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