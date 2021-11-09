Distortion Six – Skade (Album – Ant-Zen)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Power-Noise, Industrial-Techno.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Norwegian Power-Noise terrorist Nichlas Schermann strikes back with a new album of his sonic brainchild Distortion Six.

Content: The album moves on from where previous production left off; a new sonic assault, mixing blasting Industrial sound treatments together with merciless and aggressive Power-Noise rhythms. A few tracks at the last part of the work are moving into Techno influences. The production however remains brain-damaging and is accomplished with murderous assaults. One track is a remix Schermann made for the Danish Folk formation Heilung.

+ + + : If you like the good-old Power-Noise format, Distortion Six will definitely give you full satisfaction. This is an extremely powerful sound bomb, a kind of mix between vintage Power-Noise and some extra elements like techno. The remix of Heilung’s “In Maidjan” is definitely one of the most noticeable tracks, but I also have to mention the overwhelming “Red Hand” and the techno-driven “Gausche (Gaahl)”. “Merge” is another cool piece of music, which sounds a bit more elaborated through the injection of some extra sounds.

– – – : If you’re not familiar with this kind of music, you for sure are going to be shocked. Distortion Six is not the most accessible project from the Ant-Zen roster.

Conclusion: Distortion Six shows you how music can become pure terrorism!

Best songs: “Heilung: In Maidjan – Remix by Distortion Six”, “Red Hand”, “Gausche (Gaahl)”, “Merge”, “Control”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Distortionsixofficial

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official