Post-industrial ambient Kilmarth releases 2-track single ‘Baryum’

January 7, 2022 bernard

Today is the release date of the new single from Kilmarth: “Baryum”, a dark post-industrial…
Today is the release date of the new single from Kilmarth: “Baryum”, a dark post-industrial ambient track. “Nanikuli” is the B-side and is an upbeat song mixing EBM, IDM and experimental music.

Behind the project we find former Side-Line contributor Cedric Wattergniaux, his work is the kind of work you would link to productions released on labels such as Ad Noiseam, Tympanik Audio, Ant-Zen, Mindtrick Records and M-Tronic.

You can get it on Bandcamp and all streaming platforms.


