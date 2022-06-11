Distortion Six – Rive (EP – Ant-Zen)

Genre/Influences: Power-Noise, Industrial-Techno.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Over the past ten years Norwegian Nichlas Shermann aka Distortion Six has released a considerable number of productions. “Rive” is the artist’s latest sonic installment revealing four brand-new cuts.

Content: This work reveals the true nature of Distortion six which is made of merciless Power-Nosie reminiscences mixed with hard Industrial-Techno elements. Frenetic loops and icy sound treatments move on without interruption.

+ + + : You’ll not be disappointed if you already like previous productions. Distortion Six remains pure harshness with a transcendental feeling emerging on “Xpior”. I also recommend listening to the opening cut holding you in its grip for more than 9 minutes.

– – – : The work is maybe a bit more polished then previous production although it remains sonic terrorism which is not suited for all music lovers.

Conclusion: A new sonic bomb has been dropped on Industrial dancefloors and it has a monstrous impact.

Best songs: “Xpior”, “Bloodliner”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: https://distortionsix.carrd.co / www.facebook.com/Distortionsixofficial

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official