Disharmony – Cloned III (Album – Aliens Production)

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, IDM, Experimental.

Format: Digital, Cassette.

Background/Info: Slovakian project Disharmony strikes back with the third volume of the “Cloned”-series. Next to the impressive discography “Cloned” reveals a mix of previously unreleased material and remixes Peter Rybar (Aliens Production label owner) and Robert Gajdos made for other artists. The cassette format ( available as a limited double cassette release) features extra tracks which you’ll not find in the digital version.

Content: Disharmony remains driven by meticulous and sometimes complex writing. It’s a fusion between different influences resulting in a Minimal-Electro composition and IDM passages. Some tracks are more into an Experimental vein. The rhythms are now slow and then broken. Disharmony composes music to simply listen to but also music you can dance on. Next to the previously unreleased songs you’ll also discover remixes they made for Blood In My Veins, Egoist, Spherical Disrupted, Full Contact 69 and Human Vault.

+ + + : Disharmony remains driven by an unique minimal approach revealing intelligent sound treatments. The writing is complex although accessible and even features more ‘danceable’ cuts. “Decontamination” is a great track for dancefloors. Among the other songs I enjoyed the remix for Her Blood In My Veins which is a cool IDM song. The remix of “Your Hollow Eyes” originally written by Human Vault is another great piece of music. The song is progressively evolving, mixing the EBM touch of Human Vault with the minimalism of Disharmony with spooky vocals on top.

– – – : Disharmony remains an interesting but somewhat difficult experience for inexperienced people.

Conclusion: This series remains interesting for its global sound intelligence but especially the way Disharmony sounds like appropriating other artist’s music.

Best songs: “Your Hollow Eyes”, “Decontamination”, “Option Ecliptic”, “Operation Final Entity”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.disharmony.aliens.sk / www.facebook.com/dISHARMONY.Offical

Label: www.label.aliens.sk / www.facebook.com/pages/Aliens-production-label/200028820052578