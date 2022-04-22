Heilige! / Viviankrist – Split MMXXII (Album – Heilige!)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Experimental.

Format: Digital, Cassette.

Background/Info: This work is a split release between Italian artist Heinrich Wilhelm aka Heilige! and Japanese artist Vivian Slaughter aka Viviankrist.

Content: Heilige! takes off with a long duration cut that progressively builds up and creates a hostile atmosphere. Viviankrist deals with a more explicit Experimental approach although using raw sound treatments. This artist accomplished 2 cuts.

+ + + : I personally prefer Dark-Ambient driven music and that’s why Heilige! is my favorite here. But it’s not just about the music genre. This track has a visual appeal which is created by the ominous electronic creation of this track.

– – – : It’s a pity the work only features 3 cuts.

Conclusion: This is a production that will appeal for experienced lovers in the Dark-Ambient and Experimental genre.

Best songs: Heilige! “Iced”.

Rate: 6½.

Artists: https://heinrichwilhelm.bandcamp.com / www.facebook.com/viviankrist1