Heilige! / Viviankrist – Split MMXXII (Album – Heilige!)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Experimental. Format: Digital, Cassette. Background/Info: This work is a split release between Italian…
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Experimental.
Format: Digital, Cassette.
Background/Info: This work is a split release between Italian artist Heinrich Wilhelm aka Heilige! and Japanese artist Vivian Slaughter aka Viviankrist.
Content: Heilige! takes off with a long duration cut that progressively builds up and creates a hostile atmosphere. Viviankrist deals with a more explicit Experimental approach although using raw sound treatments. This artist accomplished 2 cuts.
+ + + : I personally prefer Dark-Ambient driven music and that’s why Heilige! is my favorite here. But it’s not just about the music genre. This track has a visual appeal which is created by the ominous electronic creation of this track.
– – – : It’s a pity the work only features 3 cuts.
Conclusion: This is a production that will appeal for experienced lovers in the Dark-Ambient and Experimental genre.
Best songs: Heilige! “Iced”.
Rate: 6½.
Artists: https://heinrichwilhelm.bandcamp.com / www.facebook.com/viviankrist1
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether