Assassun – Sunset Skull (Album – Blackjack Illuminist Records)

April 20, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, EBM. Format: Digital, CD, Cassette. Background/Info: After the promising debut EP “The World…

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, EBM.

Format: Digital, CD, Cassette.

Background/Info: After the promising debut EP “The World I Will Leave”Alexander Leonard Donat (Vlimmer, Fir Cone Children ao) is back on track unleashing Assassun’s debut full length album.

Content: “Sunset Skull” moves on from where the EP stopped. It’s a raw, Electronic composition finding inspiration in the 80s Electro-Wave. There’re spooky tunes hanging over the work. Some bass lines are driven by EBM inspiration. The vocals wete sung in English.

+ + + : The album confirms the potential of the debut EP. Donat is not only a prolific artist but also a true creative mind. This project has something retro-like          and yet it has something very personal-like. I like the raw, icy sound treatments while other tones remind me a bit of the good-old Theremin. Alexander Donat also is a talented vocalist who performs in a passionate way. There are multiple attention grabbers at this work but I especially want to mention “Over Again”. “Your Scheme?” is another noticeable cut with some Fad Gadget elements on top.

– – – : Alexander Donat avoids composing long tracks. That’s sometimes a pity, especially when you’re listening to great songs.

Conclusion: Assassun is an Electronic project with a true potential. This is an interesting and personal retro-styled production.

Best songs: “Over Again”, “Your Scheme?”, “Burial Shroud”, “Hook To The Chin”, “Achilles Tendon”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/assassunband 

Label: www.facebook.com/Blackjack.Illuminist


