Disastrous Din – Hell On Earth (EP – Consequence Records)
Genre/Influences: EBM.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Thomas Gäbhard who’s mainly known as the driving force behind Arcana Obscura -and running Consequence Records, started with the side-project Disastrous Din in 1995. Several full lengths were released but “Hell On Earth” is the first released studio work in more than ten years.
Content: The opening title track is a hard and dark piece of EBM-driven music with enraged vocals on top. Both cuts left are instrumentals carried by bombastic arrangements and some Industrial sound treatments.
+ + + : Disastrous Din strikes back with a heavy title song which will definitely appeal for lovers of dark EBM. I especially like the bombast of the production.
– – – : It would have been cool to get vocals on all the songs.
Conclusion: “Hell On Earth” is a cool title song while other songs sound like B-sides.
Best songs: “Hell On Earth”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063614230039
Label: www.consequence-records.com
