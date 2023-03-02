Freaky Mind – Freaky Mind (Album – darkTunes Music Group)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, Aggrotech.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Russian formation Freaky Mind has already been active for years and has released many productions. Their newest, self-titled, album is the first one released by darkTunes and features eleven songs.

Content: “Freaky Mind” is a powerful production revealing a kind of crossover between Dark-Electro, Techno-Body and Aggrotech influences. Carrying choruses featuring catchy tunes and danceable beats are leading the listener in their grip. There’s no single break but only dancefloor stuff. 

