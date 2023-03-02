Freaky Mind – Freaky Mind (Album – darkTunes Music Group)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, Aggrotech.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Russian formation Freaky Mind has already been active for years and has released many productions. Their newest, self-titled, album is the first one released by darkTunes and features eleven songs.
Content: “Freaky Mind” is a powerful production revealing a kind of crossover between Dark-Electro, Techno-Body and Aggrotech influences. Carrying choruses featuring catchy tunes and danceable beats are leading the listener in their grip. There’s no single break but only dancefloor stuff.
+ + + : Freaky Mind already released great works and never stops excelling in new, pumping, and merciless dance stuff for underground parties. The songs are well-crafted with constant power while supported by great leads. Songs like “Eternal” and “I Just Wanna Dance” are both potential club hits. There also is the more Technoid orientated “Freedom” and the Future-Pop inspired “Where Is My Mind?” featuring Fredrik Croona.
– – – : Some might say there’s nothing new here but I consider “Freaky Mind” as one of the band’s best exponents to date.
Conclusion: Industrial-Techno music for zombies or just dark, danceable Electro-underground stuff.
Best songs: “Eternal”, “I Just Wanna Dance”, “Freedom”, “Where Is My Mind?”, “Get Undressed”, “Everything But You”.
Rate: 8½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/freakymindband
