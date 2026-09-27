Anima Triste has released the video for “In the Twilight,” title track from the Athens darkwave band’s fourth album, due October/November 2026.

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Anima Triste, a darkwave and post-punk band from Athens, Greece, has released the official video for “In the Twilight”, the title track from the band’s upcoming fourth album. The record is scheduled for October/November 2026, and the band says the song offers the first look at the new material.

‘In the Twilight’ video and fourth album details

The video was uploaded to the band’s YouTube channel under the title “Anima Triste – In the Twilight (Official Video)”.

The band describes the video as the opening of a new phase in its output: “This release marks the beginning of a new chapter for the band, with the full album following later this year,” Anima Triste stated in a release announcement.

“In the Twilight” follows Anima Triste’s third album, “Alone,” which the band self-released through Bandcamp on January 27, 2023, with nine tracks.

About Anima Triste

Anima Triste formed in Athens, Greece, in 2014. The original lineup consisted of vocalist Mad Sad, guitarist and keyboardist Greg Dirt, bassist Gus Black and drummer Jimmy C. The band released its self-titled debut album, “Anima Triste,” in October 2016 through Top Floor Records, a ten-track CDr release according to Discogs.

In 2019, Anima Triste issued a double single, “UOY,” paired with the instrumental track “Almost There,” followed later the same year by the second album, “Humanity,” a ten-song record the band describes as an expansion of its sound with additional synths and instrumentation.

The lineup changed in 2020. Jimmy C left the band and Jim Gadd took over on drums, also taking on production duties. Gus Black also left that year, and Billy K covered bass until fall 2022. In 2022, Anima Triste released the single “River of the Dancing Gods,” recorded with members of Opened Paradise. Gus Black rejoined in 2024, restoring the band’s current lineup of Mad Sad, Greg Dirt, Gus Black and Jim Gadd.

The band’s third album, “Alone,” followed on January 27, 2023, self-released through Bandcamp with nine tracks. Anima Triste has played more than 60 concerts in Athens and other Greek cities, including dates alongside Garden of Delight, Whispering Sons, Grave Pleasures and Feeding Fingers. The band marked its tenth anniversary in 2024.

“In the Twilight” is the first released material from Anima Triste’s fourth album, continuing a discography that began with the band’s 2016 debut.

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