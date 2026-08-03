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Digital Factor was founded more than 30 years ago, yet the project led by Mike Langer shows no signs of losing momentum. On the contrary, it continues to surprise and evolve. For this new album, Gwendolyn Gaffa officially joins the lineup, contributing to a concept inspired by the creative spirit of 80s New-Wave.

It would be unfair to dismiss this as a mere imitation of ’80s music. Instead, Digital Factor revisits the production techniques, instruments, and sonic aesthetics that defined the decade, transforming them into a contemporary and distinctive sound. While many of the tracks subtly reference influential acts from that era, they never come across as derivative. I can hear echoes of Kraftwerk, Depeche Mode, and Fad Gadget, yet these influences are skillfully reinterpreted into an experimental form of Minimal-Electro that remains unmistakably Digital Factor. At first, “0.8” may not reveal all its strengths. It is not an immediately accessible album, but one that gradually draws the listener in and continues to surprise with its rich blend of influences and ideas. There are several outstanding tracks to discover here, making this, in my opinion, one of the strongest albums Digital Factor has ever released. The occasional female vocals add an extra layer of variety and elegance to the overall sound.

“0.8” is likely to challenge listeners precisely because it refuses to fit neatly into a single niche. Yet that is also its greatest strength. Rather than reinventing itself completely, Digital Factor embraces innovation by reimagining the legacy of the 80s, resulting in an album that feels both nostalgic and strikingly forward-looking. (Rating:9).

The album was preceded by the “They Will Forget You (When You Die)” EP, which served as its first preview.

Listen to “Poor Mind”:

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/track/poor-mind" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Poor Mind by Digital Factor</a>

About Digital Factor

Digital Factor started in Altenburg, Germany, in 1993. Formed by Mike Langer, Torsten Heise, and Tino Schmidt, the later line-up phases included Guido Litke and Leo von Leibnitz. Musically the project brings a mix of EBM and electro with later on also synth-pop, techno, and crossover elements.

The first release was the 1994 Hard Records EP “F.A.L.L.I.N.G.-Down”. A move to Hyperium / Hypnobeat followed, bringing “Relationchips” in 1995, “On Demand” in 1996, “De Facto” and “Countercheck” in 1997, and “Over One Million Times” in 1999. After a quieter period, the band returned with “One More Piece” in 2006, “Look Back To Go Forward” in 2009, and “Trialog” in 2011.

Alfa Matrix signed the band in 2020 and released “Come With Me”. That release was followed by “A Chemical Process” in 2021, a few back-catalogue reissues, the “What?” EP in 2022, and in 2023 the singles “I Am What I Am” and “Ouvre”, along with the charity album “G.B.A.-General Behavior Abrogate”.

Gwendolyn Gaffa joined Mike Langer as a permanent studio and live member ahead of the “They Will Forget You (When You Die)” EP, released in April 2026 as the first preview of “0.8”, the full album reviewed here.

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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