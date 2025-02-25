Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Synthpop / electro artist Restless Mosaic presents “Circling the Canopies”, a new single inspired by Delerium. The new single previews the West coast artist’s third album “Quality Mirrors“, out March 7, following the lead track “Lost Within This Time” featuring Loverspirals vocalist Anji Bee.

“I wrote this song about my friend Mengju, out of our shared appreciation for the Neurodisc Records/Delerium sound and bass-heavy electronic music. I voice her as a wind elemental pollinating conifers, because the abundance of pollen and how it lands in that process is like how her brain works,” says Brandon Isleib. “The intro’s pitch bends of both the pad and the bass line represent pollen falling from the wind onto the trees. I tried to bake an authentic Delerium homage, but I added too much bass. So it came out of the oven as 40%-speed atmospheric D’n’B – which is also tasty.”

Restless Mosaic is Brandon Isleib, an electronic songmaker based in Everett, WA. The forthcoming album also features New York singer-songwriter Rose Alaimo and prolific rapper Declaime (Aloe Blacc, Madlib, and Flying Lotus).

The “Circling The Canopies” single is out now. Watch the video for “Lost Within This Time” feat. Anji Bee (Lovespirals) below.

“‘Lost Within This Time’ is about my mental state post-pandemic. Like many, I’m finding it hard to re-acclimate. Places I used to go have closed. I quit doing the things I used to do. Many people I thought I knew either disappeared or showed sides that made me pull away. Society both on and offline seems much more hostile, and as a consequence I’ve become guarded,” says Anji Bee.

“Circling The Canopies” is out now exclusively via Bandcamp, while “Lost Within This Time” is available everywhere, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp.

