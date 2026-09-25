Delerium and Diamanda Galás release ‘Into The Light’

Delerium released the single “Into The Light” with Diamanda Galás on 23 September 2026 via Metropolis Records, ahead of the album “Exaudire” in January 2027.

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Delerium released the single “Into The Light”, featuring Diamanda Galás, on 23 September 2026 through Metropolis Records. It is the first single from Delerium’s new album “Exaudire”, set for release on 22 January 2027.

<a href="https://delerium-official.bandcamp.com/track/into-the-light-with-diamanda-gal-s" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Into The Light (with Diamanda Galás) by Delerium</a>

“Into The Light” incorporates portions of “Deliver Me From Mine Enemies”, written and performed by Diamanda Galás and included on her 1986 album “The Divine Punishment”, the American avant-garde singer’s Mute Records release that opened her “Masque of the Red Death” trilogy. The Delerium track sets that material inside the group’s own production, credited to founding members Bill Leeb and Rhys Fulber.

“Exaudire” follows Delerium’s 2023 album “Signs” and carries twelve tracks, continuing the group’s format of pairing largely downtempo, atmospheric songwriting with a rotating cast of guest vocalists:

Higher Power (with Mimi Page)

Into The Light (with Diamanda Galás)

Dream Palace (with Magic Wands)

Buried Light (with Mimi Page)

Apocalypse (with Inna Walters)

Stolen (with Phildel)

Into The Unknown (with Jaël)

Multiplying Zero (with Inna Walters)

Chasing The Wind (with Mimi Page)

Exaudire

Had To Go (with Jaël)

Litany (with Mimi Page)

About Delerium

Delerium was founded in Vancouver, Canada, in 1987 by Bill Leeb and Rhys Fulber, both already active as members of the electro-industrial group Front Line Assembly. Where Front Line Assembly carried the pair’s aggressive, rhythm-driven material, Delerium became the outlet for their dark ambient and instrumental compositions, released through Dossier and Third Mind before the project moved to Nettwerk for its commercial breakthrough.

From the mid-1990s onward, starting around “Semantic Spaces” (1994), Delerium began inviting guest vocalists to front largely downtempo songs on each album, a format the group has kept since. That approach produced its best-known track, “Silence”, featuring Sarah McLachlan, which reached number three in the UK singles chart following a series of 2000 remixes and won two Juno Awards for Best Dance Recording. Delerium music has since appeared in films including “Brokedown Palace” and “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”, and “Silence” featured more recently in the BBC drama “Industry”.

With Front Line Assembly already on the Metropolis Records roster, Delerium signed to the label for the albums “Mythologie” (2016) and “Signs” (2023). “Into The Light”, featuring Diamanda Galás, is the first taste of the follow-up, “Exaudire”, due on Metropolis Records on 22 January 2027.

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