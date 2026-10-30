Delerium released “Dream Palace” with Magic Wands on 30 October 2026 via Metropolis Records, the second single from the album “Exaudire”, out 22 January 2027.

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Canadian electronic duo Delerium released “Dream Palace” on 30 October 2026 via Metropolis Records, a collaboration with US dream-pop duo Magic Wands and the second single from the album “Exaudire”, due 22 January 2027. A music video for the track, directed by Shahrnaz Nancy Southwick and Magic Wands, premiered alongside the single.

“Dream Palace” follows “Into the Light”, the first single from “Exaudire”, released in September 2026 with Diamanda Galás. Magic Wands, also signed to Metropolis Records, contribute guitar and vocals to “Dream Palace”, with Dexy Valentine of the duo writing the lyrics.

<a href="https://delerium-official.bandcamp.com/track/dream-palace-with-magic-wands" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Dream Palace (with Magic Wands) by Delerium</a>

Valentine described how the collaboration came together, then how the video turned the song into a brief escape into another world: “The music Delerium sent us put us in a trance and we listened to it repeatedly to see how we could complement it. We came up with some guitar and a vocal melody, while lyrically I went with the dreamy feeling the song was giving me. The words were inspired by the music and also the end scene of ‘Contact’, a ’90s movie based on a Carl Sagan novel.” On the accompanying video, centered on a girl opening a wooden box, she added: “The imagery for it […] is about a girl opening a wooden box. As she looks into it she finds herself in a parallel universe.”

“Exaudire” will be Delerium’s 16th studio album and its 12-track lineup pairs Bill Leeb and Rhys Fulber with five guest vocalists in addition to Magic Wands: Mimi Page, Diamanda Galás, Inna Walters, Phildel and Jaël.

About Delerium

Delerium is a Canadian electronic music duo formed in 1987 by Bill Leeb and Rhys Fulber, who had just left Front Line Assembly, the electro-industrial group they continued to lead in parallel. Delerium began as an outlet for Leeb and Fulber’s dark ambient instrumental compositions, distinct from Front Line Assembly’s harder electro-industrial sound.

By the mid-1990s, the project had shifted toward largely downtempo songs built around guest female vocalists, a format that produced the duo’s best-known work: “Silence”, featuring co-writer Sarah McLachlan, from the 1999 album “Karma”, whose Tiësto remix became a worldwide dance-chart hit in 2000. Delerium signed to Metropolis Records, the label that already carried Front Line Assembly, for the albums “Mythologie” (2016) and “Signs” (2023). Delerium songs have appeared in the films “Brokedown Palace” and “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”, and “Silence” was more recently heard in the BBC drama “Industry”.

“Exaudire”, Latin for listening, hearing and being heard, is Delerium’s 16th album, arriving on CD and limited oxblood-colored double vinyl. “Dream Palace” is the duo’s second new collaboration with Magic Wands after the album’s title track credits, following the dream-pop trio’s own releases on Metropolis Records, including “Switch” (2023) and “Cascades” (2025).

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