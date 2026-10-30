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Leipzig darkwave project Kalte Steine released “Hexentanz” on 29 October 2026 as a self-released digital single, a German-language track drawing on the witch folklore of Germany’s Harz Mountains. It is the project’s eighth single and its first German-language release since June 2026.

The song is set at the Hexentanzplatz, the Witches’ Dance Ground above the town of Thale, where regional legend holds that witches gather each year at the devil’s invitation before flying on to the Brocken peak, also known as the Blocksberg. The lyrics name the gathering’s head witch, Watelinde, and follow two visitors drawn into the circle around her fire until dawn finds the clearing empty. Kalte Steine has said the song comes from firsthand knowledge of the area’s lore: “I grew up in the foothills of the Harz Mountains. There are many old myths and legends surrounding the Harz.”

<a href="https://kaltesteine.bandcamp.com/track/hexentanz" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Hexentanz by Kalte Steine</a>

Musically, “Hexentanz” opens on piano and storm sounds before a drum machine, bass and a cold guitar figure establish the track’s momentum, with brief synth pulses and crow calls threaded through the arrangement.

Where ‘Hexentanz’ sits in the Kalte Steine catalogue

Kalte Steine’s first four singles, “Shattered”, “Dysthymia”, “Wüste aus Beton” and “Kinder der Nacht”, were sung in German and released on Bandcamp in June 2026. The project then moved to English for three further singles: “Crying Out” (29 June 2026), “Drowning” (20 August 2026) and “Love Is A Lie” (24 September 2026). “Hexentanz” returns to German for the project’s eighth release. All eight tracks are self-released, with no label and no album to date, sold directly through Bandcamp and on streaming platforms.

About Kalte Steine

Kalte Steine is a darkwave and post-punk project based in Leipzig, Germany, that has not published a lineup or disclosed how many people are involved in its recordings. Recording activity became public in June 2026 with four German-language singles built around drum machine, bass, a single-line guitar, synthesizer and vocals set back in delay and reverb: “Shattered”, “Dysthymia”, “Wüste aus Beton” and “Kinder der Nacht”, tagged by the project as alternative, darkwave, goth, gothic and post-punk.

“Crying Out”, released 29 June 2026, moved the project’s writing into English, a language it kept for “Drowning” (20 August 2026) and “Love Is A Lie” (24 September 2026). “Hexentanz”, out 29 October 2026, returns to German and to the rural folklore of the Harz region where its author grew up, extending the project’s recurring themes of isolation and unease into older, shared stories of dread.

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