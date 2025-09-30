October 2, 2025

Deep Red unveils new single ‘The Red Door’, previewing October 2025 EP

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 30, 2025
Deep Red

Deep Red

Dark electronic duo Deep Red has released “The Red Door”, a new single that foreshadows the October arrival of “Atom Rot – The EP.” The track is self-released and available now on digital platforms, including Bandcamp and Spotify.

“The Red Door” extends the Cold War espionage storyline first introduced by Deep Red on 2024’s “Atom Rot”, shifting into a psychological frame: a spy’s unreliable mind, blurred realities, and creeping doubt. “This song is about more than espionage – it’s about uncertainty, fractured perception, and the feeling of being trapped in a reality you can’t quite trust. I wanted listeners to feel like they’re inside a psychological spy thriller, with the music as the script,” says Martha of Deep Red. “Think of bleak, rain soaked European streets and a never ending game of suspense and deceit. That’s what ‘The Red Door’ is all about,” DC of Deep Red adds.

The single arrives just ahead of the band’s appearance at Absolution Fest (Tampa, Florida) on Saturday, October 4, 2025, where “The Red Door” is slated to be performed live; the EP is scheduled for release shortly after.

About Deep Red

Deep Red was formed in 1996 by vocalist Martha A. Hoffmann (also of Distorted Reality) and producer DC Astro (Element 104). The duo is currently based in Miami, Florida. Early on, the band’s track “Holy You” appeared on Cleopatra Records’ “The Goth Box,” which led to further compilation placements and European activity; the group subsequently released material on Candyland/ SPV and Osiris Soundworks.

The debut EP “I Live” (1996) and the album “The Awakening” (1996/1997) were issued via Candyland Entertainment (distributed by SPV), followed by “Darkwaters” (1998) and “Chimera” (2002) on Osiris Soundworks.

After a lengthy hiatus, Deep Red returned with new singles beginning in 2023, including “Battle Lines” (with Element 104), “The Art of Lust” and its “Love=Death Remix”, followed by “Run” and “Run (Jet Set Giallo Remix)” in early 2024. The German-language “Atom Rot (mit Hoffa)” arrived in September 2024 and introduced the Cold War espionage concept that now frames “The Red Door” and the forthcoming EP.

In 2025, the duo released “Golden” and “Golden (Faustan Remix)” ahead of the new material.

