Rotersand – Don’t Become The Thing You Hated (Digital/CD Album – Trisol / Metropolis Records)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Meanwhile, it’s been over 20 years since Rotersand made their debut. More than two decades later, Krischan Jan-Eric Wesenberg and Rascal Nikov can look back on a rich discography filled with numerous hits and highlights. Their new album took five years to achieve and offers a critical reflection on humanity, exploring how people ultimately give in to the very things they once disapproved of.

Musically, this theme is translated into the familiar yet ever-evolving sound of the German duo. Wesenberg remains a true wizard when it comes to crafting original and efficient Electronic soundscapes. The style is difficult to define precisely, drawing on various influences that could best be described as a harder form of Electro-Pop. Many tracks build gradually, often culminating in an absolute apotheosis. The first part of the album feels rather calm and controlled, while the second half reveals the harder, more danceable pieces. Deep basslines and menacing sequences are driven by powerful, club-ready rhythms. At times, the music evolves into a trance-like experience, which has always been a hallmark of Rotersand’s sound. Layered on top is the experienced voice of Rasc Nikov, perfectly complementing the compositions.

It may have taken a while for Rotersand to deliver their new album, but it was worth the wait. This is intelligent Electro of the highest order, enriched with thought-provoking lyrics. (Rating:9).

Listen to “Sexiness Of Slow”:

https://rotersand.bandcamp.com/track/sexiness-of-slow

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)