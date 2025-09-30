Fatal Aim drop video for ‘Euphoria’ on SkyQode

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Female-fronted synthpop trio Fatal Aim released the single “Euphoria” via SkyQode on August 29, 2025. The synthpop/darkwave act follows a run of recent singles with a two-track digital release. And now there is also a video for “Euphoria”.

About Fatal Aim

Fatal Aim formed in 2003 when composer Artem (Artyom) Gudkov and vocalist Ekaterina Naumova launched the project with a synth-driven, dark electronic sound. Their debut album “Winter Saga” appeared on Molot Records/Irond in June 2007 as an enhanced CD.

After lineup changes and a hiatus, the original duo reunited and signed to SkyQode in 2021/2022, returning with the digital single “Nevermind” on February 10, 2022. Later that year they issued “Red Light,” followed by “Gothic Xmas” (2024), and “Shine” and “Stay in Touch” in 2025.

The current lineup consists of Gudkov (synths, programming), Naumova (vocals), and Sergey Zhulikov (drums, percussion). The band has also contributed covers to tribute releases, including And One’s “The Only Guest” on Electrozombies’ “Anode”, and participated in SkyQode’s De/Vision tribute with “We Fly… Tonight.”

Related newsElectrozombies pay tribute to And One with 'Anode' compilation

