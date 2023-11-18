Deep Red Single 'the Art of Lust' Gets Love=death Remix

Right on the heels of the release of their new single “The Art of Lust”, Deep Red releases “The Art of Lust (Love=Death Remix)”. The remix offers a harder-hitting version of the single or as the band puts it, “this remix takes the original and punches it up a notch or two.”

And they add: “Love=Death is an obscure artist who recently approached us about a collaboration. Glad we took this chance because the remix takes the song in a completely different direction. We will definitely be working together again.”

The single is available on Spotify and all major digital platforms including Bandcamp.

<a href="https://deepred1.bandcamp.com/track/the-art-of-lust-love-death-remix">The Art Of Lust (Love=Death Remix) by Deep Red</a>

About Deep Red

Deep Red was formed in 1996 by Martha A. Hoffmann also of Distorted Reality and DC Astro of Element 104. Shortly after, their song “Holy You” would be included in Cleopatra Records’ “The Goth Box”. That paved the way to appearances in a slew of other compilations in the US and abroad (including also on our own sold out “Venusa XX” 2CD compilation from 2001 with the track “Spirits of the Past”) and eventually, being signed to Project Pitchfork‘s Candyland label and a European tour with them. The band released 3 albums and now after a long hiatus has returned.