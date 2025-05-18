Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Industrial aggrotech act Dawn of Ashes will release their new studio album “Infecting the Scars” on June 6, 2025 via Metropolis Records. The release marks a return to the band’s early aggrotech style, fusing raw aggression with modern production.

The album will be available in digital and physical formats.

Frontman Kristof Bathory describes the release as a rebirth of the Dawn of Ashes sound, stating that it “recaptures the nostalgia of our early era while seamlessly blending it with fresh, modern elements.” He adds: “Evolution and maturity—both in sound and lyrics—are crucial to the creative process. Artistic growth has allowed this project to delve deeper, delivering more meaningful lyrics that evoke horror through the lens of psychosis.”

The first single, “Hypertensive Crisis”, exemplifies this new direction, described as a mix of classic aggrotech and psychological horror themes.

<a href="https://dawnofashesofficial.bandcamp.com/album/infecting-the-scars">Infecting The Scars by Dawn of Ashes(Official)</a>

Dawn of Ashes recently relocated to Denmark, with European and Mexican tour dates currently in planning.

About Dawn of Ashes

Dawn of Ashes was founded in Los Angeles in the early 2000s by Kristof Bathory. Initially rooted in aggrotech and harsh EBM, the band transitioned into blackened industrial and extreme metal territory over subsequent years. Early material was self-released before the band signed to Noitekk and later Metropolis Records.

The 2016 album “Theophany” was followed by 2019’s “The Crypt Injection II”, a return to their earlier style. Throughout their career, Bathory has remained the central figure and creative force. As of 2025, the band operates from Denmark, with plans for an expanded live presence in Europe and Latin America.

