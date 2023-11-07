Dawn Of Ashes announces return to Metropolis Records for new album
Dawn of Ashes, an American industrial / extreme metal band formed in 2001, has announced their return to Metropolis Records. They made three albums for Metropolis Records in the late 2010s, having previously recorded for Metal Blade and subsequently for Artoffact Records. They have just released a single entitled “Her Lethal Injection” for the latter, but have today announced a return to Metropolis for their next studio album due out in early 2024.
Dawn of Ashes is an American industrial metal band founded in 2000 from Los Angeles, California, United States. Singer and music composer Kristof Bathory started Dawn Of Ashes as a purely dark electronic act, influenced by various forms of extreme metal, but in 2009 he embraced and made a huge leap into the extreme metal world, eventually fusing both styles.
More news will be announced soon.
