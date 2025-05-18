Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Carlos Perón, founding member of the Swiss electronic group Yello, has teamed up with German act Melting Rust Opera for a new industrial metal track titled “Start Again“.

Combining repetitive structures with aggressive guitar-driven elements, “Start Again” was produced by Carlos Perón. Vocals and lyrics are provided by Stefan Bahners, who emphasizes a thematic contrast in the track: “a positive message through mantraic lyrics”.

<a href="https://meltingrustopera.bandcamp.com/track/start-again">Start Again by Carlos Perón Melting Rust Opera</a>

A music video is expected to be released soon, directed by Thorsten Hohgräwe.

About Carlos Perón and Melting Rust Opera

Carlos Perón co-founded Yello in Zurich, Switzerland, in 1979 alongside Boris Blank and Dieter Meier. He left the group in 1983 to pursue a solo career, focusing on electronic, experimental, and soundtrack compositions. His discography includes “Impersonator” (1981), “Die Schwarze Spinne” (1983), and a wide range of conceptual works and collaborations released through labels including Dark Daze Music and SPV.

Melting Rust Opera, based in Germany, fuses metal and industrial influences. The project centers around Stefan Bahners and has a background in audiovisual experimentation.

