Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

A special event titled The Black Lodge Ball will take place on May 9, 2025, at Fallout in Richmond, Virginia, celebrating the life and work of late filmmaker David Lynch. The evening also marks the release of “Protection Spells”, the new album by dream pop artist Ships In The Night.

The event will feature live performances by Ships In The Night, alongside the dark pop sounds of NYC’s NOIR and North Carolina’s synth project Solemn Shapes. DJs Bobby Metronome and Xris Smack will provide Lynch-inspired dance sets throughout the night.

Organizers describe the event as “a place both wonderful and strange,” inviting guests to dress in “anything otherworldly or unsettling, sultry or strange.” Costumes are strongly encouraged.

There are early discussions about expanding The Black Lodge Ball to additional locations, with organizers mentioning the possibility of future events in towns reminiscent of Lumberton or Twin Peaks. More information is available on the event page: The Black Lodge Ball on Facebook.

Here’s a video to get into the spirit of the event.

About Ships In The Night

Ships In The Night is the musical project of Alethea Leventhal, based in Charlottesville, Virginia. Blending dream pop, darkwave, and ethereal synths, Ships In The Night debuted with the album “Myriologues” in 2016, followed by “Latent Powers” in 2021.

Leventhal’s work often explores themes of memory, loss, and otherworldly landscapes. “Protection Spells” continues this trajectory.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)