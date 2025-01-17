David Lynch is no more. Film director passes away at the age of 78

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

David Lynch passed away on January 15, 2025, at the age of 78. Diagnosed with emphysema in 2020, he had been reliant on supplemental oxygen for daily activities.

About David Lynch

David (Keith) Lynch (January 20, 1946 – January 15, 2025) was an American filmmaker, visual artist, and musician, known for his surreal storytelling. Born in Missoula, Montana, Lynch’s early years were marked by frequent relocations due to his father’s occupation as a research scientist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. His childhood lifestyle exposed him to various American landscapes, which later influenced the settings of his films.

Initially wanting to become a painter, Lynch studied at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia. It was during his time in Philadelphia that he began experimenting with moving images, leading to his first short films. His debut cult feature, “Eraserhead” (1977), was a nightmarish and surreal narrative.

Lynch’s subsequent works further solidified his reputation as a master of blending the mundane with the macabre. “The Elephant Man” (1980) resulted in multiple Academy Award nominations. Other cult successes include “Blue Velvet” (1986) and of course the television series “Twin Peaks” (1990–1991).

In 2001, Lynch released “Mulholland Drive”. The narrative weaves the journey of Betty Elms (Naomi Watts), an aspiring actress who arrives in Los Angeles, with that of an amnesiac woman (Laura Harring) recovering from a car accident. What followed was a quest to uncover the woman’s identity, and also a clear look at the treacherous facets of Hollywood.

Beyond filmmaking, Lynch was a painter, musician, and advocate for Transcendental Meditation. He also founded the David Lynch Foundation to promote its benefits.

David Lynch’s final feature film was the experimental psychological thriller “Inland Empire”, released in 2006. It stars Laura Dern as an actress whose reality becomes increasingly mixed with the character she portrays.

In 2017, Lynch returned to television with “Twin Peaks: The Return,” an 18-episode continuation of the original series. Lynch’s last directorial work was the short film “What Did Jack Do?” in 2017, featuring himself as a detective interrogating a monkey. The film was later released on Netflix in 2020.

In 2024, Lynch revealed that he had been diagnosed with emphysema, which limited his mobility and ability to direct in person.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)