Los Angeles industrial institution Das Bunker marks its 29th anniversary on Friday, October 3, 2025, at Catch One (4067 W Pico Blvd), headlined by a rare live performance from the dark electro act Unter Null. The appearance follows the artist’s July 25 release of the digital EP “You Made A Monster” and precedes further dates this autumn and winter.

Founded in 1996, Das Bunker is a long-running Los Angeles industrial/EBM club known for multi-room events and for presenting both established and emerging artists.

Unter Null’s EP “You Made A Monster” was released digitally on July 25, 2025 via Alfa Matrix.

The anniversary will also feature a Noise Room DJ set by Das Bunker co-founder Reel Eyes, with additional rooms helmed by Rev. John, Majick, The Operative, Zlaya and IHX. “When she reached out letting us know she was available and had new music coming it seemed like a perfect fit,” says promoter Rev. John about booking Unter Null.

LA video artist Sean McGuirk will install a vintage computer photo booth using era-appropriate graphics hardware as part of the anniversary production.

Date / venue: Friday, October 3, 2025 – Catch One, Los Angeles.

Headliner: Unter Null (live).

Rooms / DJs: Reel Eyes (Noise Room), Rev. John & Majick (Disco Room), The Operative (Noise Room support), Zlaya & IHX (Jewels Room).

Upcoming Unter Null dates (2025)

Oct 3 – Los Angeles, CA – Catch One (Das Bunker 29th Anniversary)

Oct 18 – Santa Ana, CA – La Santa (with Suicide Commando, nolongerhuman, Antania)

Dec 19 – Tampa, FL – New World Tampa (with Frontal Boundary, Protokoll 19)

Dec 21 – Winter Park, FL – Conduit (with Frontal Boundary, Protokoll 19)

About Unter Null

Unter Null is the solo project of American musician Erica Dunham, founded in 1998 in Seattle, Washington. Initially rooted in power noise and harsh electronics, the project evolved into aggrotech/dark elektro through early self-released material and live dates in the early 2000s. Unter Null’s first full-length album, “The Failure Epiphany”, arrived in 2005 via Alfa Matrix (later re-issued with bonus material), following club traction around “Your Nightmare” and “Sick Fuck”. Touring in the U.S. and Europe followed in 2005–2006.

On December 25, 2008, a house/studio fire destroyed Dunham’s recording equipment and jeopardized work then in progress. Despite the loss, files were recovered and Unter Null released “Moving On” in 2010 (Alfa Matrix), including expanded editions and international versions. Dunham later relocated for a period to Hamburg, Germany, before activity shifted again to the U.S. Pacific Northwest. The project continued sporadic releases and remixes through the 2010s. She also worked on her more atmospheric side project Stray in that period.

In 2025, Unter Null returned with new studio material through Alfa Matrix, including the single “Coming Up To Breathe” (April 4, 2025) and the EP “You Made A Monster” (July 25, 2025). The EP features remixes by C-Lekktor, Leaether Strip, and Frontal Boundary and is distributed digitally via Bandcamp and other platforms. Unter Null also contributed remixes and collaborations in 2025, including featured work connected to Frontal Boundary.

