Swedish dark dream pop/post-punk act Darkplace unveils first single: ‘Arken Över Hesselby’
“Arken Över Hesselby” is the debut single by the Swedish dark dream pop/post-punk act Darkplace. It’s the first track from their debut album out October 2023 via Icons Creating Evil Art.
The debut album will be a conceptual debut album inspired by the bleak landscape of the Stockholm suburbs that birthed them. The album will be unveiled gradually over the coming months via a series of imaginative visuals based on animated digital paintings for each of its eleven tracks, commencing with the first single “Arken Över Hesselby” (“The Ark Over Hesselby”).
Rooted in late 80s/early 90s indie styles, Darkplace incorporates a variety of other genres into their sound.
Here’s the video for the first single.
