Dark Minimal Project feat. dBoy Je T’aime – And Sometimes (Digital EP – Dark Minimal Project)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Following last year’s album “Pleasure Is A Sin”, the French Dark Minimal Project returns with dBoy, best known as the singer of the French dark wave band Je T’Aime. This EP features two original tracks, each accompanied by a remix, and concludes with a fifth and final piece.

The fusion of Dark Minimal Project’s Electro-Pop sound and dBoy’s passionate vocals works remarkably well. The music leans toward an Electro-Wave style, driven by danceable beats. dBoy proves himself a talented vocalist, taking on a prominent and well-deserved role throughout. While both original tracks are solid, I find myself drawn more to the remixes—particularly the one by Peter Rainman’s People Theatre, who is also involved in the project as a producer. The closing track, however, feels somewhat underwhelming.

Overall, this collaboration between two stylistic approaches results in an engaging and largely successful release. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “And Sometimes feat. dBoy Je T’Aime – People Theatre Remix”:

https://darkminimalproject.bandcamp.com/track/and-sometimes-feat-dboy-je-taime-people-theatre-remix

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)