May 10, 2026

Dark Minimal Project feat. dBoy Je T’aime – And Sometimes (Digital EP – Dark Minimal Project)

Inferno Sound Diaries May 10, 2026
Dark Minimal Project
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Following last year’s album “Pleasure Is A Sin”, the French Dark Minimal Project returns with dBoy, best known as the singer of the French dark wave band Je T’Aime. This EP features two original tracks, each accompanied by a remix, and concludes with a fifth and final piece.

The fusion of Dark Minimal Project’s Electro-Pop sound and dBoy’s passionate vocals works remarkably well. The music leans toward an Electro-Wave style, driven by danceable beats. dBoy proves himself a talented vocalist, taking on a prominent and well-deserved role throughout. While both original tracks are solid, I find myself drawn more to the remixes—particularly the one by Peter Rainman’s People Theatre, who is also involved in the project as a producer. The closing track, however, feels somewhat underwhelming.

Overall, this collaboration between two stylistic approaches results in an engaging and largely successful release. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “And Sometimes feat. dBoy Je T’Aime – People Theatre Remix”:

https://darkminimalproject.bandcamp.com/track/and-sometimes-feat-dboy-je-taime-people-theatre-remix

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