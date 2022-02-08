Daniel Hall – Human (Album – Daniel Hall)
Background/Info: “Human” is Australian Daniel Hall’s fifteenth album whereon he reveals twelve new songs.
Content: If you’re familiar with the artist, you will directly recognize his timbre of voice and the global sound arrangements and approach of his work. It remains a pure and sweet-sounding and melodic Electro-Pop production. I however noticed a few interesting experiments like filtered sequences running through “Corruption” and the harder, danceable “Humanoid”. One of the songs features guest vocals by Stephen Newton.
+ + + : I salute the professional production of “Human”, which remains a true trademark of Daniel Hall. But I also like his ‘little’ experiments like on “Corruption”, which sounds not only harder and club-minded, but also adding that little extra on top of the song. It’s exactly the same for “Humanoid”. I also recommend listening to catchy songs like “You Won’t Let Me Go” and “What Is Your Story”.
– – – : Daniel Hall has a great timbre of voice and is a talented singer, but he maybe needs some external producer to get the vocals a bit more diversified.
Conclusion: “Human” is according to me the best work ever produced by Daniel Hall; sweet and alluring Electro-Pop.
Best songs: “Corruption”, “Humanoid”, “You Won’t Let Me Go”, “What Is Your Story”, “The Fireman”, “Invader”.
Rate: 8.
