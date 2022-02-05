Interconnected – Grainophonics (Album – Móatún 7)

Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Ambient-Electro.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: This is the fourth opus by Interconnected, which is a project driven by Bakis Siros (Parallel worlds) and Ingo Zobel (Drøn).

Content: “Grainophonics” is the fusion between elements of Cinematographic music and pure Ambient. It’s a dark composition carried by icy atmospheres, but still featuring passages with astral sound treatments. I also noticed passages with field recordings.

+ + + : From a pure technical point of view, this work is somewhat reminding Ambient pioneers. The composition has been accomplished by magic analogue sound treatments creating this particular space-like atmosphere. It still is a work characterized by darker parts, which will appeal to lovers of Dark-Ambient.

– – – : “Grainophonics” needs a few listening before you really get into the sound universe of Interconnected. It’s not the most accessible format of Ambient music.

Conclusion: Interconnected is a project that might appeal for demanding ambient lovers; those who want something more and unique.

Best songs: “Harmonic Merging”, “Multilevel”.

Rate: 7.

Artists: www.facebook.com/bakis.sirros / www.facebook.com/ingo.zobel.9

Label: www.facebook.com/moatun7records