Electropop artist Daniel Hall working on brand new album and lots more

Since “Wonderful (The Anix Edit)” from Daniel Hall’s 14th album “Dark Horse”, was released on our “Face the Beat 6” compilation, the electropop artist has been very busy.

A new single and EP “The Watchman Remixes” was released with such guests as Wave in Head, Fused, Lord & Master and Screamershock. The original single was supported by an official video which you can see below.

Hall also formed a new group called Emerge with British female vocalist Charlotte Henry and released the album “The trip” last November. Charlotte’s background is country/rock and she is best known for getting to the semi-finals of the 2002 UK Eurovision song contest competition. The recording was quite an endeavor as Hall is based in Sydney, Australia.

The album was released as a custom boxed USB as you can see above. The single “Without You” also has an official video, see below.

At the moment Hall is busy working on his 16th album which was already preceded by 2 singles earlier this year: “The Fireman” and “Corruption” both supported by official videos. Hall was also featured on Vaylon’s side project Second Complex as vocalist on the track Every Moment Counts.

Here’s “Wonderful (The Anix Edit)” from our “Face The Beat 6” compilation.

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-6">Face The Beat: Session 6 by Daniel Hall</a>

Videos available now