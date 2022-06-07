Electropop artist Daniel Hall back with remix album ‘Human:Resurrection (The Remixes)’
Out now is the remix album “Human:Resurrection (The Remixes)” by Sydney (Australia) based electropop artist…
Out now is the remix album “Human:Resurrection (The Remixes)” by Sydney (Australia) based electropop artist Daniel Hall / Emerge1. The remix album holds remixed tracks from his previous album “Human” plus 1 new single, “Resurrection”. It is the 16th full length studio album for Daniel Hall.
The collaborators on this remix album include Blaklight, The Brute, People Theatre, Beyond Border, ee:man, Patrik Kambo, All Star Motivator, Eric C Powell, Emerge 1, Isunray, Nature of Wires and DJ Dorian Rangel.
Note that the release is also available as a CD.
Here’s the new single.
And here is the track listing.
On a sidenote, The Brute who completed a cover version of Hall’s track “Feeling Low” will release the track itself as well as a single with an official video on July 1st 2022.
