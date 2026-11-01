November 1, 2026

Cubic – Elements (Digital EP – Alfa Matrix)

Inferno Sound Diaries November 1, 2026
Cubic
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Belgian producer Franky Deblomme returns with this five-track EP from his Cubic project. In recent years, there has been something of a hype surrounding what I would call ‘Kraftwerk-Pop’ projects. Cubic fits into this category to some extent, but its originality—and, above all, its strength—lies in the fact that its influences extend far beyond Kraftwerk-inspired music alone.

Related newsCubic releases 'Elements' EP on Alfa Matrix, Franky Deblomme's new 5-track EP

Franky Deblomme draws on his roots and the music that shaped him as a young artist, incorporating not only the underground Electro of the 1980s but also the Techno and Acid scenes of the 1990s. Cubic fuses these elements into a delightful whole, creating a perfect sonic bridge between past and present and, in a sense, offering a refreshing take on the past. The Acid elements stand out in particular, with nods to Detroit and Chicago, two pivotal scenes that developed their own distinctive sounds and flourished between the late 1980s and early 1990s. Alongside these finely balanced Acid influences, we also hear Techno and even House elements from a bygone era. Everything is skilfully blended with Kraftwerk-esque touches, resulting in yet another brilliant Cubic release.

What distinguishes this project—and truly defines it—is its genuine creative spirit, combined with consistently high-quality output. Superb work, in my view! (Rating:8½).

Listen to “A Fish”:

https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/track/a-fish

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