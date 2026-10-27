October 27, 2026

CTRL CLICK sets 6 November release for debut album ‘Systems For Disassembly’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 27, 2026

Chicago dark electro project CTRL CLICK will release its debut album, “Systems For Disassembly,” on 6 November on Negative Gain Productions.

Eric Nofsinger of CTRL CLICK portrait
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CTRL CLICK, the dark electro project of Chicago musician Eric Nofsinger, will release its debut album Systems For Disassembly on 6 November through Negative Gain Productions. The 14-track record is available for pre-order in digital and CD formats on Bandcamp.

“Systems For Disassembly” addresses technology, conformity, addiction and mortality, and the difficulty of staying human inside systems built to measure, medicate and monetize people. Nofsinger draws on close to three decades of music-industry experience for the record. The opening track and lead single, “Angel of Death,” introduces those themes and arrived with a visualizer built with motion graphics by Husnain on 26 October.

  1. Angel of Death
  2. Insolent
  3. Good as Dead
  4. The Mark
  5. Eviscerate
  6. Electric Shock
  7. In League
  8. Our God
  9. Slip Up
  10. Left for Dead
  11. Successful Night
  12. Malignant
  13. Piece of Work
  14. (Kill) the Vampire

“Systems For Disassembly” is CTRL CLICK’s first full-length release on Negative Gain Productions, whose recent roster includes Sleep Of Mirrors, whose debut album “Crown” premiered on Side-Line ahead of its own Negative Gain release in May, and OWLS, whose debut album “Death Games” arrived via the label in 2025.

About CTRL CLICK

CTRL CLICK is the dark electro project of Chicago musician Eric Nofsinger. “Systems For Disassembly,” due 6 November 2026 on Negative Gain Productions, is the project’s debut full-length album. Its 14 tracks, opening with “Angel of Death,” examine technology, conformity, addiction and mortality, drawing on Nofsinger’s own experience in the music industry. The album is available for pre-order in digital and CD formats through Bandcamp, with the digital edition unlocking “Angel of Death” immediately and the full album on release day.

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