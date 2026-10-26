In Her Eye release “Emma,” the second single from the Milan shoegaze act’s fourth album “Death in a Morning Show,” streaming now on Spotify.

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In Her Eye, the Milan shoegaze, new wave and post-punk act, release “Emma”, the second single from their forthcoming fourth studio album “Death in a Morning Show.” The track streams now on Spotify, dated October 23, 2026.

“Emma” follows “Something Wrong”, the band’s first single of its 2026 return, premiered exclusively by Shoegaze Blog. Where “Something Wrong” introduced the album with a more direct impact, “Emma” unfolds through a more elaborate construction, built on the tension between shoegaze atmospheres, new wave sensibilities and raw guitar-driven energy.

The band is Aldo Bernuzzi on drums, who also plays in Stella Diana, Giuseppe Galotti on vocals and bass, and Stefano Schiavella on guitars.

“We don’t know if this is our best album, but it’s definitely the album we felt we had to make at this point in our lives,” the band said of “Death in a Morning Show.”

About In Her Eye

In Her Eye formed in Milan. The band describes itself as active since 2006, while Side-Line’s earlier coverage recorded its formation in the winter of 2007. The original lineup of Aldo Bernuzzi, Giuseppe Galotti and Stefano Schiavella mixed 1980s new wave with 1990s indie, noise and shoegaze influences. The debut album “Anywhere Out Of The World” followed around 2011, with twelve tracks recorded and mixed by Carlo Meroni and the band at A.D.S.R.

The EP “Borderline” arrived on October 22, 2014, with seven tracks. From 2015, In Her Eye appeared on tribute releases for Ride, The Cure and Wire. Raffaele Bocchetti, formerly of Stella Diana, joined the band and contributed to the album “Change”, released June 1, 2018, with Antonia Chiara Ciancaglini of The Mystic Morning singing backing vocals on two tracks. The band returned to a three-piece lineup in 2022.

In Her Eye’s fourth studio album, “Death in a Morning Show,” follows “Change” with “Something Wrong” and now “Emma” as its first two singles.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com